NEW YORK, July 20 Goldman Sachs' work
with Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB is under the spotlight
over U.S. government allegations that billions of dollars were
diverted for the personal use of officials in the southeast
Asian country.
The Wall Street bank helped 1MDB raise $6.5 billion in three
bond sales in 2012 and 2013 to invest in energy projects and
real estate to boost the Malaysian economy.
Instead, more than $2.5 billion raised from those bonds was
misappropriated by high-level 1MDB officials, their relatives
and associates, U.S. Department of Justice civil lawsuits filed
in court on Wednesday said.
Prosecutors said the money was used to buy artwork,
including paintings by Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet, luxury
properties in New York and London and gambling debts in Las
Vegas.
Goldman Sachs, which earned close to $600 million to arrange
and underwrite the 1MDB bonds, has not been accused of any
wrongdoing.
"We helped raise money for a sovereign wealth fund that was
designed to invest in Malaysia. We had no visibility into
whether some of those funds may have been subsequently diverted
to other purposes," a spokesman for the bank said.
The FBI and other U.S. regulators, including New York's
Department of Financial Services, have been investigating
Goldman Sachs' business relationship with 1MDB.
The Wall Street bank had deep ties with 1MDB and Malaysia.
In May 2012, it had helped 1MDB raise $1.75 billion in a bond
deal it dubbed "Project Magnolia", and $1.75 billion in a
separate bond issue it called "Project Maximus" in October 2012.
The Justice Department said that the offering circulars for
the two bonds contained "material misrepresentations and
omissions" over what the proceeds of the bonds would be used for
and the nature of the relationship between 1MDB and
International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), an entity
owned by the Abu Dhabi government.
IPIC guaranteed one bond directly and another one
indirectly. The U.S. government's allegations were that no
reference to IPIC's indirect guarantee was included on the
second bond offering circular.
After 1MDB received the proceeds of the 2012 bonds,
approximately $1.3 billion was misappropriated and fraudulently
diverted to bank accounts in Switzerland and Singapore,
according to the lawsuits.
In 2013, Goldman helped 1MDB raise $3 billion, in a
transaction referred to as "Project Catalyze". The Department of
Justice lawsuit said that more than $1.26 billion in proceeds
from that bond was diverted to overseas shell company accounts.
U.S authorities said that the offer document used to sell
the bond failed to disclose that individuals connected to 1MDB
would receive hundreds of millions of dollars from the bond
proceeds within days of its closing.
"This fact would have been material to the bond transaction,
as it would have alerted investors to the possibility of
conflicts of interest and related-party transactions," one of
the lawsuits said.
