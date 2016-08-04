Aug 4 New York state's financial regulator wants
a meeting with Goldman Sachs Group Inc about
investigations involving billions of dollars it raised through a
bond issue for a troubled Malaysian fund, a person familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
The New York State Department of Financial Services, in a
letter sent late on Thursday, requested the meeting on or before
Aug. 31, the person said. The request follows a letter the
regulator sent to Goldman last month seeking a report on its
in-house investigation into the matter and other details.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Tom Brown)