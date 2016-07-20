KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 Malaysia will cooperate
fully with any lawful investigation of its companies or
citizens, Prime Minister Najib Razak's spokesman said on
Thursday after the U.S. Justice Department filed lawsuits linked
to scandal-ridden state fund 1MDB.
U.S. prosecutors sued on Wednesday to seize more than $1
billion in assets they said were tied to an international scheme
to launder money stolen from the Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia
Development Berhad.
"As the Prime Minister has always maintained, if any
wrongdoing is proven, the law will be enforced without
exception," Najib's spokesman Tengku Sariffuddin said in a
statement.
In a separate statement, 1MDB said it was not a party to the
civil suit, did not have any assets in the United States and had
not benefited from the transactions described in the civil suit.
