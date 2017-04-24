European shares dragged lower by retailers, resource stocks
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 Malaysia's state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Monday it had reached an agreement with Abu Dhabi state fund IPIC on the settlement of arbitration proceedings at the London Court of International Arbitration.
The statement followed an announcement by International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) on the London Stock Exchange confirming a debt deal had been reached.
Under the settlement, 1MDB will make certain payments to IPIC and will assume responsibility for all future interest and principal payments for two bonds issued by 1MDB Group companies due in 2022, the Malaysian fund said in the statement.
1MDB said obligations will be met primarily via monetisation of 1MDB-owned investment fund units. It said a first tranche monetisation of about $50 million had been received, in cash.
Last year IPIC had asked a London court to arbitrate in a dispute with 1MDB, in which IPIC claimed about $6.5 billion. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Says registers the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with the Spanish market regulator CNMV
NEW YORK, June 15 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose renewable fuel use requirements for 2018 as soon as this week, five sources told Reuters this week, and traders expect no changes to conventional targets and modest increases to biofuel volumes.