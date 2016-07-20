(Adds details)
July 20 The U.S. Department of Justice filed
lawsuits on Wednesday seeking to seize dozens of properties tied
to Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB),
saying that over $3.5 billion was misappropriated from the
institution.
The lawsuits, filed in Los Angeles, seek to seize assets
"involved in and traceable to an international conspiracy to
launder money misappropriated from 1MDB".
The lawsuits said the alleged offences were committed over a
four-year period and involved multiple individuals, including
Malaysian officials and their associates, who conspired to
fraudulently divert billions of dollars from 1MDB.
None of the lawsuits named Malaysian Prime Minister Najib
Razak.
But they named Riza Aziz, his step-son, as a "relevant
individual" in the case. They also named Malaysian financier Low
Taek Jho, or Jho Low, and Abu Dhabi government officials Khadem
al-Qubaisi and Mohamed Ahmed Badawy Al-Husseiny.
The U.S. lawsuits said funds misappropriated from 1MDB were
transferred to the co-founder of Petrosaudi, a company that had
a joint venture with 1MDB, and thereafter to a high-ranking
official in the Malaysian government it identified only as
"Malaysian Official One".
The assets involved in the case include penthouses,
mansions, artwork and even a private jet.
"That misappropriation occurred in multiple phases
over the course of several years," the lawsuits said.
"The misappropriated funds were then used to purchase the
Defendant Asset, as well as to fund the co-conspirators' lavish
lifestyles, including purchases of artwork and jewelry, the
acquisition of luxury real estate, the payment of gambling
expenses, and the hiring of musicians and celebrities to attend
parties," it added.
