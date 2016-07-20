WASHINGTON, July 20 U.S. Attorney General
Loretta Lynch will hold a news conference on Wednesday to
discuss a civil forfeiture suit seeking to recover more than $1
billion linked to a conspiracy to launder money misappropriated
from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.
The U.S. Justice Department said Lynch and other law
enforcement officials would hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m.
EDT/1530 GMT to announce the filing of civil forfeiture
complaints seeking to recover more than $1 billion in assets.
The suit filed on Wednesday says the alleged offenses were
committed over a four-year period and involved multiple
individuals, including Malaysian officials and their associates,
who conspired to fraudulently divert billions of dollars from
1MDB, a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)