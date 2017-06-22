ZURICH, June 22 Swiss watchdog FINMA is
conducting enforcement proceedings against Bank Edmond de
Rothschild to determine whether it had fulfilled
anti-money-laundering standards, FINMA said on Thursday after
the Swiss private bank's Luxembourg arm was linked to
scandal-hit Malaysian fund 1MDB.
The local arm of the private bank was fined nearly 9 million
euros ($10.1 million) by Luxembourg authorities for failing to
take proper safeguards against money-laundering, and a source
said the fine was linked to 1MDB.
"We know of the case and are in contact with (Luxembourg
watchdog) CSSF. We cannot comment on the context of the case,"
FINMA spokesman Tobias Lux said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by
Michael Shields)