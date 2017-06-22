ZURICH, June 22 Luxembourg watchdogs have fined
the local arm of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild nearly
9 million euros ($10.1 million) for failing to take proper
safeguards against money-laundering, the authorities and the
bank said on Thursday.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed news reports
that the case concerned its handling of funds linked to
scandal-hit Malaysian investment fund 1MDB.
Paying the fine "marks the end of the proceeding in which it
has actively participated", the bank said in a statement, noting
it had taken measures to strengthen its compliance and risk
control procedures.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by
Michael Shields)