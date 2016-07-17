(Repeating story first sent on Sunday to additional
By A. Ananthalakshmi and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, July 17 Singapore's central bank is
scrutinising several banks, including UBS and DBS Group
Holdings, to see if they broke anti-money laundering
rules in handling transactions linked to scandal-hit Malaysian
state fund 1MDB, three people with knowledge of the matter
said.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is looking at
several aspects of the banks' operations including whether they
were diligent enough in knowing who their customers were and
what the source of their funds was, and whether they were
particularly careful in screening politically-exposed persons
such as government officials, banking and legal sources aware
of the review said.
The probe could lead to fines and other penalties if lapses
are found, said the sources who declined to be identified due to
the sensitivity of the matter. It is unclear which transactions
by the banks are being examined.
Switzerland's Falcon Private Bank and Coutts International,
which is owned by Geneva-based Union Bancaire Privee, are also
among the banks under review, they said.
UBS, Coutts, and DBS, which is Singapore's top lender, all
declined to comment.
When asked about the MAS review, a Zurich-based spokesman
for Falcon said: "We have transparently shared our view and have
nothing to add."
Falcon, which is owned by one of the world's leading
sovereign wealth funds - Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum
Investment Company (IPIC) - has previously said it is in contact
with Singapore's central bank and cooperating with authorities.
The MAS is in talks with several banks and will make an
announcement on any punitive action against them after the
review is completed, sources said. The full details are not
known at this stage.
Singapore faces pressure to show that banks in the
city-state are complying with increasingly tough anti-money
laundering rules around the world. While the United States has
imposed hefty fines on banks for lapses related to money
laundering, tax evasion and international sanctions, Asian
regulators have been generally slow to act, some lawyers said.
"It is also important for Singapore to be seen to be taking
action against any abuse of its private banking sector for money
laundering," said Nizam Ismail, Singapore-based partner at
RHTLaw Taylor Wessing LLP, where he advises clients on financial
services regulation and compliance.
An MAS spokeswoman referred Reuters to its statement in
March when it had said that "as part of its investigations into
possible money-laundering and other offences in Singapore, it
has been conducting a thorough review of various transactions as
well as fund flows through our banking system."
1MDB referred Reuters to its earlier statements. In May, it
had said it hadn't been contacted by any foreign lawful
authority on matters relating to the company, and that it
remains committed to fully cooperating with the authorities.
The latest probes follow MAS's decision in late May to close
down the operations of Swiss private bank BSI AG in Singapore
for serious breaches of anti-money laundering rules, the first
time in 32 years it has taken such action against a bank. MAS
said then that there had been gross misconduct by some of BSI's
staff and poor management oversight of the bank's operations.
Though the MAS did not specifically say this related to
1MDB-related transactions, though the Swiss Financial Market
Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said at the time that BSI had
committed serious breaches of money laundering regulations
through business relationships and transactions linked to the
corruption scandal surrounding 1MDB.
The MAS also imposed a S$13.3 million ($9.9 million) fine on
the bank, and on the same day in May, the Swiss authorities said
they would seize 95 million Swiss francs ($97 million) of BSI's
profits.
In response, BSI announced that group CEO Stefano Coduri had
stepped down and that it had undertaken steps to strengthen
management, including introducing a new chief risk officer and
appointing a new group legal counsel.
Malaysian companies and banks linked to 1MDB are at the
centre of corruption and money laundering probes that have led
investigators to look at transactions and financial
relationships across the globe - from Malaysia to Singapore and
the Seychelles, from Abu Dhabi to offshore companies in the
Caribbean, and from the United States to Switzerland.
Probes are being conducted by authorities in the United
States, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore, and the United Arab
Emirates.
One of the sources said DBS had identified certain
questionable financial activities and had voluntarily reported
them to the relevant authorities. Reuters couldn't determine
what those activities were.
A Malaysian parliamentary investigation made public earlier
this year found that $4.2 billion of 1MDB's money was
unaccounted for or went to overseas bank accounts whose owners
could not be ascertained.
1MDB was founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in
September 2009 to invest in strategic property and energy
projects. Najib was the chairman of 1MDB's advisory board until
recently.
Malaysia's Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali cleared Najib
in January of any corruption or criminal offences. He said that
$681 million, deposited into Najib's personal account in March
2013 before a Malaysian general election, was a gift from a
member of Saudi Arabia's royal family and most of it was
returned.
Najib has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Saeed Azhar; additional
reporting by Andrew MacAskill in LONDON; Editing by Anshuman
Daga and Martin Howell)