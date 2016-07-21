(Repeats to additional subscribers)
SINGAPORE, July 21 Singapore authorities have
seized assets worth S$240 million in an investigation of
1MDB-related fund flows for possible money laundering, in a
probe which has found "deficiencies" at several major banks in
the city-state.
"The fund flows being investigated include those connected
with Good Star Limited (Seychelles), Aabar Investments PJS
Limited (BVI), Aabar Investments PJS Limited (Seychelles), and
Tanore Finance Corp. (BVI)," said a joint statement by the
Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Attorney-General's Chambers
and the Commercial Affairs Department.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it has completed
its inspections of DBS, Standard Chartered
and UBS and preliminary findings showed instances of
"control failings" in all three banks and "weaknesses in the
processes for accepting clients and monitoring transactions.
"There was also undue delay in detecting and reporting
suspicious transactions," the statement said.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia. Editing by Bill Tarrant)