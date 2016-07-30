SINGAPORE, July 30 Singapore's central bank said
on Saturday it is examining the extent of Goldman Sachs'
local unit's involvement in bond deals for Malaysian state
investor 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
"MAS supervisory examination into the extent of Goldman
Sachs (Singapore) Pte's involvement in the 1MDB bond deals is
still ongoing," a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)
spokeswoman said in an email statement to Reuters.
The MAS has been questioning banks and financial
institutions since last year as part of investigations into
possible money laundering in the city state linked to 1MDB.
.
A Goldman Sachs' spokesman in Hong Kong declined to comment
on the Singapore inquiry. 1MDB has said in the past it is not a
party to the civil suit, does not have any assets in the United
States of America, nor has it benefited from the various
transactions described in the civil suit.
The Wall Street bank's work with 1MDB is under the spotlight
after the U.S. government alleged this month that billions of
dollars were diverted from bond deals arranged by Goldman for
the personal use of officials and some people associated with
the state fund.
Goldman Sachs, which earned close to $600 million to arrange
and underwrite the 1MDB bonds, has not been accused of any
wrongdoing by U.S. authorities.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Christopher Cushing)