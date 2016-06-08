SINGAPORE, June 8 Singapore's central bank said on Wednesday that no bank in Singapore received the $3 billion wire transfer from Goldman Sachs which had arranged the bond issuance for Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The statement came after the Wall Street Journal reported that bond proceeds from the 1MDB $3 billion bonds ended up in the Singapore branch of a Swiss bank. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)