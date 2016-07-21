UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ZURICH, July 21 Swiss private bank Falcon is cooperating with Singaporean investigators who are looking into banks' ties to scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1MDB, it said on Thursday.
"With reference to the ongoing investigations by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on 1MDB-linked institutions and the statement released today, we would like to reiterate that we are in full cooperation with the authorities. We will comment further when the investigations are complete," a spokesman said in response to an enquiry.
The Singapore authorities said on Thursday they had seized assets worth S$240 million ($177 million) in an investigation into 1MDB-related fund flows and possible money laundering, in a probe which has found "deficiencies" at several major banks in the city state. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts