WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints seeking to recover about $540 million in funds taken from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund, the latest legal action tied to alleged money-laundering at the scandal-tainted fund.

In the complaints, the department alleges more than $4.5 billion belonging to the wealth fund was taken by high-level fund officials and their associates. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann)