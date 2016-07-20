By Jill Serjeant
| NEW YORK, July 20
NEW YORK, July 20 Leonardo DiCaprio bought the
movie rights for what would be "The Wolf of Wall Street" back in
2007. But it wasn't until a little-known Hollywood production
company came along six years later that the story of
high-rolling fraudsters got off the ground.
On Wednesday, the Malaysian co-founder of that company, Red
Granite Pictures, was accused in U.S. civil lawsuits of using
$100 million dollars, allegedly diverted from Malaysian state
development fund 1MDB in a money-laundering scheme, to finance
the film.
Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring DiCaprio as
real-life convicted stockbroker Jordan Belfort "The Wolf of Wall
Street," went on to make some $400 million at the worldwide box
office, get five Oscar nominations, and win a Golden Globe for
the popular actor.
Wednesday's lawsuits aim to seize the proceeds from the 2013
film. Now back in the spotlight, the rollicking tale of drugs,
sex and money laundering should make tens of millions of dollars
more, industry analysts say.
"A film like 'Wolf of Wall Street' with DiCaprio and
Scorsese is an evergreen property and it could easily make
another $100 million in the near future," said Jeff Bock, senior
box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations.
The renewed attention on the film won't hurt either. "All
the talk just helps remind people about the movie," Bock said.
Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for global media
measurement company comScore, said "Wolf of Wall Street" is the
kind of movie that does well for years. It is available on
iTunes, home video, streaming services and on demand and premium
cable TV networks.
The movie's distributor, Paramount Pictures, did not return
calls for comment, nor did Red Granite Pictures and its
co-founder, Riza Aziz.
DiCaprio and Scorsese were also producers of the movie but
were not named in Wednesday's lawsuits. They did not return
calls for comment.
Aziz, the stepson of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak,
and his Los Angeles-based Red Granite Pictures, were little
known in Hollywood before putting up the bulk of the cash for
"The Wolf of Wall Street." According to boxofficemojo.com the
film had a production budget of about $100 million.
Red Granite had previously financed the 2011 indie film
"Friends with Kids." It has since helped produce or finance a
handful of other movies including the comedies "Dumb and Dumber
To" and "Daddy's Home."
The company's website says its slate of films has brought in
more than $825 million worldwide at the box office since the
company was founded in 2010.
(Additional reporting by Gina Cherelus; editing by Grant
McCool)