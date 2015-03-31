(Corrects first paragraph and headline to clarify no sedition
charges have been laid)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 Police have arrested
three editors from a Malaysian news portal on suspicion of
sedition, their lawyers and authorities said on Tuesday, over a
news report on discussions about punishments meted out under
Islamic law.
The offices of The Malaysian Insider portal were raided by
police and officials from the Malaysian Communications and
Multimedia Commission (MCMC) late on Monday.
Managing editor Lionel Morais, features editor Zulkifli
Sulong and Malay news editor Amin Iskandar were taken into
custody and several computers and other items were confiscated.
Authorities in socially conservative Malaysia have conducted
a series of arrests since last August for sedition, detaining
opposition politicians, activists, and academics. Nurul Izzah
Anwar, the daughter of jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim,
was arrested for sedition this month over a speech made in
parliament.
The latest arrests were over an article that said the
Confederation of Rulers - Malaysia's monarchy - had rejected a
proposal to amend a federal law that could allow the use of the
Islamic punishment, hudud, in Malaysia.
Malaysia's Islamist opposition party is calling for strict
enforcement of sharia, or Islamic law, for Muslims that includes
amputations and stonings.
"This started out as the cops wanting to question the
editors and take statements," said Syahredzan Johan, a lawyer
representing the company. "We only knew they wanted to make
arrests after they came to the office".
Police and officials from the MCMC are investigating Morais,
Sulong and Iskandar for sedition and improper use of network
service that is "obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive
in character", Johan said.
Police also confirmed the three men had been detained and
were under investigation.
Malaysia's Sedition Act, which dates from British colonial
times, criminalizes speech with an undefined "seditious
tendency". Critics have said the government has used the law to
silence dissent, preventing open debate and discussion.
The government says the law is necessary to clamp down on
inflammatory actions that could stir ethnic or religious
tension. Prime Minister Najib Razak, who had pledged to repeal
the act in 2012, bolstered it last year to protect the sanctity
of Islam and the Malaysia's traditional rulers, the sultans.
The previous arrest for sedition involving a media worker
was in September 2014, when a reporter from news portal Malaysia
Kini was taken in for questioning but later released.
(Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Paul Tait)