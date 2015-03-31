(Updates with latest arrests, reaction)
By Trinna Leong
KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 Police have arrested five
people from a Malaysian media group, including a top executive,
on suspicion of sedition, their lawyers and authorities said on
Tuesday, over a news report concerning punishments meted out
under Islamic law.
Publisher and group CEO of The Edge Media Group, Ho Kay Tat,
and chief executive of the group's The Malaysian Insider news
portal, Jahabar Sadiq, were arrested on Tuesday when they
arrived at a police station in the capital Kuala Lumpur to give
a statement, the company said.
Police chief, Khalid Abu Bakar, confirmed their detention,
but provided no further details. "No tolerance towards any
seditious activities," Khalid tweeted in Malay.
Late on Monday, police and officials from the Malaysian
Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) raided the
offices of The Malaysian Insider news portal and arrested three
of its editors.
Syahredzan Johan, a lawyer representing the company, said
the editors were arrested under the Sedition Act and
Communications and Multimedia Act. The latter concerns improper
use of a network service that is obscene, indecent, false,
menacing or offensive in character.
Malaysia's Sedition Act, which dates from British colonial
times, criminalizes speech with an undefined "seditious
tendency". Critics have said the government has used the law to
silence dissent, preventing open debate and discussion.
The government says the law is necessary to clamp down on
inflammatory actions that could stir ethnic or religious
tension. Prime Minister Najib Razak, who had pledged to repeal
the act in 2012, bolstered it last year to protect the sanctity
of Islam and the Malaysia's traditional rulers, the sultans.
The two executives arrested on Tuesday will be held in jail
overnight, The Malaysian Insider reported.
A remand application for the three editors was rejected by a
magistrate, the portal's lawyer Syahredzan tweeted on Tuesday.
The Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) and the
Southeast Asian Press Alliance (SEAPA) called for their
immediate release.
"CIJ and SEAPA view these arrests under the Sedition Act and
Communications and Multimedia Act as an assault on media freedom
and an act of intimidation in using police powers of arrests and
detention against the four editors and Ho," CIJ said in a
statement.
Authorities in socially conservative Malaysia have conducted
a series of arrests since last August for sedition, detaining
opposition politicians, activists, and academics. Nurul Izzah
Anwar, the daughter of jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim,
was arrested for sedition this month over a speech made in
parliament.
The arrests were over an article that said the Confederation
of Rulers - Malaysia's monarchy - had rejected a proposal to
amend a federal law that could allow the use of the Islamic
punishment, hudud, in Malaysia.
Malaysia's Islamist opposition party is calling for strict
enforcement of sharia, or Islamic law, for Muslims that includes
amputations and stonings.
(Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)