KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 Police released the
publisher of a Malaysian media group and a senior executive on
bail on Wednesday, after arresting them for sedition related to
a news report published last month, their company's lawyers
said.
Publisher and group CEO of The Edge Media Group, Ho Kay Tat,
and chief executive of the group's The Malaysian Insider news
portal, Jahabar Sadiq, were released early on Wednesday, about
24 hours after they were arrested.
The police did not ask for a remand for Ho and Jahabar, the
company's lawyer Syahredzan Johan said.
"The investigating officer decided that most of the
investigation was done," he said.
On Monday evening, three other editors from the Malaysian
Insider, also arrested in connection with the same case, were
released after the magistrate rejected a remand application by
the police.
The arrests were over an article published on the web portal
on March 25 that said the a Conference of Rulers - Malaysia's
monarchy - had rejected a proposal to amend a federal law that
could allow the use of the Islamic punishment, hudud, in
Malaysia.
An official of representing the Conference of Rulers filed
a police report on March 26, denying that the rulers had
discussed or ruled on the issue. The youth wing of the ruling
United Malays National Organization party also filed a police
complaint over the report, media reports said.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; writing by Praveen Menon;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)