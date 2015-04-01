(Adds background)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 Police released the
publisher of a Malaysian media group and a senior executive on
bail on Wednesday, after earlier detaining them on suspicion of
sowing sedition through a news report published last month.
Scores of people have been detained under the Sedition Act,
which dates back to British colonial times, since the
imprisonment of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim in February.
Prime Minister Najib Razak's coalition government has faced
mounting criticism also over its handling of the economy and
corruption in state-run investment fund, 1MDB.
Police have targeted opposition politicians - including
Anwar's daughter - lawyers, journalists and political and social
activists, as conservatives in Najib's United Malays National
Organisation (UMNO) party have pushed a more hardline approach.
The spate of arrests marked the biggest crackdown since the
country's long time leader and strongman, Mahathir Mohamad,
retired in 2003.
The arrest of senior media executives this week was over an
article published on the The Malaysian Insider web portal on
March 25 that said the Conference of Rulers had rejected a
proposal to amend a federal law that could allow the use of
strict Islamic punishment, or hudud, in Malaysia.
An official representing the Conference of Rulers -
comprising the sultans of nine Malay states and governors of
four other states - filed a police report on March 26, denying
that they had discussed or ruled on the issue.
The youth wing of UMNO in Kedah - the home state of
Mahathir - also filed a police complaint over the report, media
reports said.
Police officials did not respond to requests from Reuters
for comment. It was unclear whether any charges would be brought
on the media executives.
Publisher and group CEO of The Edge Media Group, Ho Kay Tat,
and chief executive of the group's The Malaysian Insider news
portal, Jahabar Sadiq, were released early on Wednesday, about
24 hours after they were arrested.
The police did not ask for a remand for Ho and Jahabar, the
company's lawyer Syahredzan Johan said.
"The investigating officer decided that most of the
investigation was done," he said.
Three other editors of The Malaysian Insider were arrested
on Monday in connection with same news report, and later
released on bail after the magistrate rejected a remand
application by the police.
Earlier on Wednesday, Malaysia also rejected a petition
seeking a royal pardon for jailed opposition leader Anwar, who
is serving a five-year prison term for sodomy, a charge that he
said was politically motivated.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; writing by Praveen Menon;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)