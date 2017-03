KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 Oil and gas company Shell Malaysia announced on Tuesday a reorganisation of its upstream division, which will see a reduction of 1,300 jobs over the next two years.

Shell Malaysia, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell PLC, said in a statement the programme aims to improve efficiency and removing complexity to become a more agile and competitive company. It has a total workforce of about 6,500 staff.

For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1PLk69E

(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by David Evans)