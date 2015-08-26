(Adds CEO quote, other details from press conference)

* Palm prices made worst by volatile financial markets -Sime CEO

* Sime Darby reports lower fourth-quarter net profit

By Emily Chow

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 Palm oil prices will likely trade between 1,900 ringgit and 2,000 ringgit per tonne between now to September, said the chief executive of Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd, the world's top oil palm planter by land size.

That would be higher than the current Malaysian benchmark palm price of 1,888 ringgit ($444.76) per tonne. CEO Mohd Bakke Salleh had in May forecast prices between 2,200 ringgit and 2,400 ringgit until year-end.

"There's an interplay of so many factors, made worse by what's happening in the equity markets, currency markets," Bakke said on Wednesday, referring to the recent selloff in financial markets.

Bakke was speaking at a press conference after Sime Darby reported a 17.12 percent year-on-year drop in its fourth-quarter net profit, largely due to bearish commodity prices and volatile market conditions.

Malaysian palm oil futures have been declining since June and hit a 6-1/2 year low of 1,863 ringgit a tonne this week amid soft commodity prices and concerns over the Chinese economy. Prices are down more than 16 percent for the year, led by a near 11 percent drop this month.

On the possible impact of an El Nino weather pattern on palm prices, Bakke said: "There are different views shared with us, one says it will hit us but so far the probability of that happening is around 50-60 percent. Another view saying even if El Nino hits us, there will not be much impact on price."

The El Nino warms sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, leading to droughts across Asia and east Africa but heavy rains in South America. It could hurt crops and disrupt supplies. Palm prices soared 57 percent in 2009 partly due to El Nino.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has said that there was now only a "small chance" the El Nino weather event will be over by the end of this year.

Vegetable oil analyst Dorab Mistry earlier this month forecast palm oil prices would reach 1,900 ringgit by September, but rebound to between 2,100 and 2,300 ringgit by end-November on declining production due to the El Nino. ($1 = 4.2450 ringgit) (Additonal reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Himani Sarkar)