BRIEF-Saudi Electricity increases Islamic financing value to 8 bln riyals
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
KUALA LUMPUR May 22 Sime Darby Bhd, the world's biggest listed palm oil producer, announced on Friday a 54.7 percent drop in its third-quarter profit due to weak commodity prices.
Net profit for the January-March period slumped to 386.04 million ringgit ($107.65 million) from 852.53 million ringgit a year ago, Sime Darby said in a stock exchange filing. Revenue inched down 1 percent to 9.99 billion ringgit.
For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1K7yRAD ($1 = 3.5860 ringgit)
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Sunday with few fresh incentives, although Saudi Arabia may be supported by progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.