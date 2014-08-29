* Q4 net profit down to 1.19 bln rgt vs 1.31 bln rgt in Q3

* Revenue fell 2 pct on year to 12.5 bln rgt

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 Malaysia's plantations-to-motoring conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd posted a 9 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit as lower palm output hit sales and sluggish commodity prices and volatile currency markets also weighed on its businesses.

The weaker earnings at the world's top oil palm planter by landbank size come as Malaysian palm oil prices have sunk nearly 26 percent so far this year to languish at more than five-year lows.

Sime said its plantation division was hurt by the drop in palm oil prices, but that it expected prices of the tropical oil to pick up in the long-run.

"The plantation division was not able to achieve crude palm oil sales targets due to a drop in fresh fruit bunch production by 7 percent compared to the previous financial year," Sime Darby president and group chief executive Mohd Bakke Salleh said in a statement.

The output fall was mainly due to poor crop weather in Indonesia, which contrasted with a bumper crop there last year.

Net profit in the April-to-June period was 1.19 billion ringgit ($377 million), Sime Darby said in a filing to the Malaysian bourse. The firm's financial year ended June 30, 2014. Revenue fell 2 percent year-on-year to 12.51 billion ringgit.

Full-year net profit also fell 9 percent to 3.35 billion ringgit. That missed the average forecast of 3.06 billion ringgit by 24 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Sime said the global economy remained challenging, with weak commodity prices and volatile foreign exchange markets to affect the group's businesses.

Sime's plantation business accounted for nearly half of its revenue in the fourth quarter, making up 657.7 million ringgit, compared to its autos division which accounted for a little over 15 percent.

Sources told Reuters this month that Sime Darby, Asia's third-largest listed industrial conglomerate, had hired four banks to arrange a stock market listing for its car distribution unit that could raise $500 million by the second quarter of next year.

Its autos division has a presence in six countires including China and Australia, distributing mostly high-end marques such as Jaguar and Ferrari.

Sime Darby also announced on July 31 that it had entered into exclusive discussions with smaller rival Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd to purchase the latter's entire stake in London-listed New Britain Palm Oil.

Shares of Sime Darby were trading at 9.48 ringgit, up 0.11 percent at 0630 GMT. The benchmark stock index's was down 0.1 percent. The counter has fallen 0.4 percent year to date, in line with the broader market. (1 US dollar = 3.1560 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Stephen Coates)