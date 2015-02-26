KUALA LUMPUR Feb 26 Malaysia's conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd is exploring plans to monetise its Indonesia plantations business through listing, mergers or reverse takeover, its group chief executive officer said on Thursday.

"We are working on it," he said at a media briefing after the company announced its second-quarter results.

"We will go to the market when we think we have got the right valuations." (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Writing by Yantoultra Ngui)