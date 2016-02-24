KUALA LUMPUR Feb 24 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd , the world's largest palm oil planter by land size, said on Wednesday it was looking to sell its real-estate assets in Australia and Singapore, in what is seen as a move to cut down on debt.

Chief Executive Mohd Bakke Salleh said the company hoped to raise up to 1.8 billion ringgit ($426.54 million) from the sale.

"We expect to wrap it up by March," he said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Sime Darby owns 13 properties in Australia and three in Singapore.

The conglomerate reported a 22 percent drop in second quarter profit earlier in the day, as it struggled with weak commodity prices and consumer demand.

Bakke also said palm oil prices were likely to trade at between 2,500 ringgit per tonne and 2,700 ringgit per tonne until end-March. ($1 = 4.2200 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow, Writing by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by)