KUALA LUMPUR Jan 22 Malaysia's benchmark stock index jumped 1 percent on Friday, along with a rebound in Asian equities and oil prices, while a central bank move to cut reserve ratios also helped.

Asian stocks gained on Friday, after the markets were given some breathing space when the European Central Bank hinted of more monetary policy easing. Crude oil extended an overnight rally, though still not far from 12-year lows.

Malaysia's banking stocks were some of the best performers on the index, following an overnight move by the central bank to cut statutory reserve requirements to improve liquidity in the financial system. Bank Negara Malaysia kept its policy rate unchanged.

CIMB Group and Public Bank Bhd rose about 2 percent each. Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) gained 1.5 percent, while Hong leong Bank ticked up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur bureau; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)