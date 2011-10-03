KUALA LUMPUR Oct 3 Shares in Malaysian planters KL Kepong and IOI Corp fell on Monday morning trade on concerns that weaker global demand for palm oil may hurt future earnings, analysts said.

"Plantations are a cyclical business and with the bleak outlook for the global economy hitting commodity markets, palm oil firms with high exposure to overseas exports are coming under pressure," said an analyst with a local investment bank.

The country's No.2 planter IOI Corp lost as much as 2.6 percent while KL Kepong, the third largest listed palm oil firm, dropped as much as 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)