KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 Malaysia's Bank Islam issued its first sukuk tranche worth 300 million ringgit ($83.13 million) under its 1 billion ringgit sukuk murabahah programme, BIMB Holdings Bhd said on Wednesday.

The tranche has a 10-year tenure and could only be redeemed after 5 years.

Proceeds will be used to finance its banking activities and working capital, all of which would be sharia compliant. ($1 = 3.6090 ringgit) (Reporting by Trinna Leong, editing by Louise Heavens)