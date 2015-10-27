Oct 27 DanaInfra Nasional Bhd, a company created
by Malaysia's finance ministry to raise funds for the country's
most extensive infrastructure project, said it would seek
Islamic financing of up to 50 billion ringgit ($11.7 billion).
Islamic finance has been traditionally confined to mid-sized
transactions, but over the past year Malaysia has moved to issue
longer-dated Islamic bonds to help set pricing benchmarks for
large-scale infrastructure deals.
DanaInfra said it would use the funds to complete an
existing line of the capital city's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT)
rail network, for which it has already raised 17.6 billion
ringgit.
It will also raise funds for a new MRT line which has an
estimated cost of 42 billion ringgit and is to be completed by
2022, the company said in a statement.
The funds would be raised in the form of Islamic commercial
papers or Islamic medium-term notes and be fully guaranteed by
the government, the company said.
AmInvestment Bank Bhd, CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, Maybank
Investment Bank Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd are the joint
lead arrangers and joint lead managers for the programme.
In addition, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd, Hong Leong
Islamic Bank Bhd and HSBC Bank Bhd are joint lead managers.
($1 = 4.2610 ringgit)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)