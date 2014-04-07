KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 Malaysia's Sabah Credit Corp, a unit of the Sabah state government, will raise up to 1.5 billion ringgit ($456.97 million) in Islamic papers, RAM Ratings said on Monday.

The firm operates under Sabah's finance ministry and provides personal loans to civil servants in the state.

($1 = 3.2825 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)