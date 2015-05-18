KUALA LUMPUR May 18 Malaysia's sovereign fund
Khazanah Nasional on Monday launched the country's
first sustainable and responsible sukuk(SRI) with a 1 billion
ringgit ($280.1 million) bond programme.
Khazanah will price the first issuance next week: a
seven-year 100 million ringgit sukuk that will fund the rollout
of 20 new government schools this year.
It hopes to raise at least 150 million ringgit annually by
issuing sukuk from the 25-year programme, which has a
preliminary credit rating of AAA by Kuala-Lumpur based RAM
ratings.
The sukuk will follow a unique "step-down" structure: coupon
payments will be reduced by 80 to 100 basis points from their
fixed rate if the schools, which are measured by their rate of
expansion and the competency of their teachers among other
factors, meet the benchmarks set.
"This sukuk presents a new method for funding the purpose of
education and a means for investors to fulfil their corporate
responsibility," Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is
also the minister of education, told reporters.
CIMB Investment Bank Bhd is the lead arranger for
the programme.
The use of SRI sukuk may be extended to raise money for
affordable housing, the healthcare and environment sectors,
officials from Khazanah said.
SRI sukuk was first announced by Prime Minister Najib Razak
in October 2013 and official guidelines were provided in August
the next year.
The instrument may be used to finance projects that conserve
energy, use renewable energy such as wind and solar, build
public hospitals, schools or affordable housing, and develop
awqaf properties.
Awqaf operates social projects such as hospitals, mosques
and schools with donations received from Muslims in the form of
land, cash or other valuables.
($1 = 3.5700 ringgit)
