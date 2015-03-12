DUBAI/KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 Malaysia has hired
three lenders to manage the issuance of a sovereign Islamic
bond, or sukuk, of up to $2 billion, according to two sources
with knowledge of the deal.
The banks are CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, HSBC
Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Bank Plc,
according to the sources, who declined to be named as the matter
is private. Debt maturity will be more than five years, the
sources said.
Officials with CIMB and HSBC declined to comment. Officials
at Standard Chartered and the finance ministry were not
immediately available to comment.
Lower global energy prices have hit revenues for
Malaysia, Southeast Asia's second-largest oil and natural gas
producer, and knocked the ringgit to a six-year low.
Problems stemming from a heavily-indebted investment fund,
1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and the prospect of
the first rise in U.S. interest rates in almost a decade, have
also added to the risk of a sovereign downgrade and capital
outflows.
Government-owned oil and gas producer Petronas on Wednesday
sold a $5 billion four-tranche bond, including a five-year
sukuk, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan in DUBAI, Anuradha Raghu and
Yantoultra Ngui in KUALA LUMPUR; editing by Susan Thomas)