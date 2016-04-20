Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Malaysia has launched a US$1.5bn dual-tranche sukuk, according to a deal lead.
The transaction is split between a US$1bn 10-year tranche that has a profit rate of 135bp over Treasuries and a US$500m 30-year tranche at 145bp over Treasuries.
Guidance of 150bp area over Treasuries and 165bp area over was released earlier on Wednesday.
CIMB, HSBC, JP Morgan, Maybank are running the transaction, which is due to price on Wednesday.
Malaysia is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)
MILAN, Feb 3 Italian troubled lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Friday it had issued a bond for 3 billion euros ($3 billion) guaranteed by the state.
Feb 3 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd -