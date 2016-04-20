LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Malaysia has launched a US$1.5bn dual-tranche sukuk, according to a deal lead.

The transaction is split between a US$1bn 10-year tranche that has a profit rate of 135bp over Treasuries and a US$500m 30-year tranche at 145bp over Treasuries.

Guidance of 150bp area over Treasuries and 165bp area over was released earlier on Wednesday.

CIMB, HSBC, JP Morgan, Maybank are running the transaction, which is due to price on Wednesday.

Malaysia is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)