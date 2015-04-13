UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 Malaysian plantation company Kuala Lumpur Kepong (KLK) Bhd will raise up to 1.6 billion ringgit ($431.9 million) from Islamic bonds, rating agency RAM Ratings said on Monday.
The multi-currency sukuk programme expires in 2027 and was rated AA1 or stable by RAM Ratings in a statement.
Officials in KLK could not be immediately reached for comment.
Shares in KLK, which has a market capitalisation of 24.3 billion ringgit, fell 0.78 percent on Tuesday against a 0.12 percent fall in the broader index. ($1 = 3.7050 ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.