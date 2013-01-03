KUALA LUMPUR Jan 3 Malaysia's state-owned
transport operator Syarikat Prasarana Nasional Berhad plans to
sell up to 6 billion ringgit ($1.98 billion) of Islamic sukuk
bonds this year to fund projects.
The bonds, which carry government guarantees, will be issued
in two tranches of 3 billion ringgit each, Managing Director
Shahril Mokhtar told reporters in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
The first tranche will be issued in February and the second
in the third quarter, he said.
Shahril also said the firm plans to float its rail unit on
the local stock exchange in 2018 after its Mass Rapid Transit
rail transport project in the greater Kuala Lumpur area is
completed.
($1 = 3.0355 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Siva Sithraputhran;
Editing by Ryan Woo)