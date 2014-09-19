KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 Malaysian property developer Sunway Bhd is looking to list its construction arm on the Malaysian bourse by the second quarter of 2015, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The spin off and proposed listing on the main market of Bursa Securities will enable both entities to focus on growing its respective businesses of property development and construction, Sunway said.

Sunway plans to inject its wholly-owned unit Sunway Construction Sdn Bhd into Sunway Construction Group (SCG) Bhd, which will list its entire issued and paid-up share capital of 258.6 million ringgit ($80.1 million) comprising of 1,292.9 million shares on Bursa.

A portion of the proceeds from the proposed listing will also be distributed to shareholders in the form of a special cash dividend, the firm said.

RHB Investment Bank has been appointment as the sole principle adviser for the listing exercise.

(1 US dollar = 3.2305 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Mark Potter)