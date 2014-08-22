Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 22 Malaysian property developer Sunway Bhd will raise up to 2 billion Malaysian ringgit ($633 million) by issuing Islamic bonds to fund investments, capital expenditure, working capital and pay off future debt.
The company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday that Sunway Treasury Sukuk Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned unit, has received approval to launch a sukuk mudharaba programme for that amount from Malaysia's Securities Commission.
Short-term commercial paper issued under the programme will have maturities of between a month and a year, while medium-term notes will have maturities of one to seven years. Sunway will make its first issuance from the programme within two years.
(1 US dollar = 3.1600 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.