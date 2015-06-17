Blackrock among those seeking to block Novo Banco-Lone Star deal
April 3 Blackrock and other asset management institutions are seeking an injunction this week to block the sale of Portugal's Novo Banco to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star.
KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 Malaysian self-adhesive label maker Super Enterprise Holdings Bhd has received a takeover offer from Nasdaq-listed Multi-Color Corp of 3.80 ringgit per share or 158.37 million ringgit ($42.15 million), it said in a local stock exchange filing.
Super Enterprise said in the filing on Wednesday that its board had decided that it would not seek an alternate offer for its shares. The offer price was 14.1 percent higher than the company's last closing price of 3.33 ringgit per share.
For the stock exchange filing, click: bit.ly/1QDZ2WV
($1 = 3.7570 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Pravin Char)
