KUALA LUMPUR Feb 2 Malaysia's telecoms regulator plans to reallocate two spectrum bands for wireless communication to four mobile phone network operators this year, as part of a government plan to generate extra revenue from their use.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission in a statement late on Monday said it would reallocate the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands to Maxis Bhd, DiGi.Com Bhd, Axiata Group Bhd's Celcom Networks Sdn Bhd and U Mobile Sdn Bhd.

The announcement followed a revision to the national budget last week in which the government said it would generate revenue through the auction and redistribution of the spectrum.

Shares of Maxis, DiGi and Axiata fell following the budget on fears that an auction could push up the companies' costs. The shares rose slightly on Tuesday as the regulator's statement made no reference to any auction, analysts said.

"While we are going to charge a fee for the spectrum, we recognize that the players need to have sufficient capital to introduce and expand services," regulator chairman Halim Shafie said in the statement.

The regulator said the bands will be allocated by August for a 15-year period, and that the four companies will be operating in their new spectrum blocks by July 1, 2017. Payment of the as-yet undecided fees will be made in phases, it said.

UOB Kay Hian analysts said in a research note that as the reallocation is aimed at increasing government revenue, the fees are likely to be higher than in the past.

Maxis, DiGi and Axiata owned spectrum in the two bands following the previous allocation. Analysts said licenses for both the bands have expired.

The regulator said it will also review use of the 700MHz, 2300MHz and 2600MHz bands by the end of 2016.

In a statement on Tuesday, Maxis said the regulator notified it of the reallocation on Monday, and that it would make further announcements after a detailed review of the matter.

DiGi and Axiata did not respond to requests for comment. U Mobile could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)