Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 Malaysia's Telekom Malaysia Bhd said on Tuesday it will raise up to $750 million with a multi-currency Islamic bond programme for capital and operating expenses.
Tulip Maple Bhd, a wholly-owned unit, had received approval from the country's Securities Commission for the sukuk wakala programme, said the Telekom in an announcement to the stock exchange.
For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1DD3CZn (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by David Holmes)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order