SINGAPORE Aug 18 Malaysia's national power producer, Tenaga Nasional, has bought 130,000 tonnes of fuel oil for power generation, the third time it has bought large volumes this year, at higher price levels, traders said on Thursday.

The purchases, which started in the second quarter, has been due to a prolonged gas shortage that has resulted the country's power sector receiving a third less of its allocation by Petronas , which has been shutting its gas facilities for frequent maintenance.

The seven low-0.98-density cargoes of 12,500-23,000 tonnes each, for delivery between second-half August and September, were purchased from Singapore-based traders, including European firm Mercuria, at premiums of above $30.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, up from $20.00-$30.00 previously. (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)