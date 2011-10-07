(Adds details, market comments, background)
By Yaw Yan Chong
SINGAPORE Oct 7 Malaysia's national power
utility, Tenaga Nasional , has issued a tender seeking
100,000 tonnes of November-delivery fuel oil after buying
similar volumes for this month, traders said on Friday.
The utility started buying large volumes of fuel oil
regularly from the second quarter of this year and is expected
to continue doing so until early next year, because the
country's power sector has been receiving only two-thirds of its
natural gas allocation from Petronas .
"They will probably have to pay more for their cargoes this
time round, given the severely imbalanced state of the market
currently," a Singapore-based Western trader said.
The utility is seeking four 20,000 tonne parcels and two
12,500 tonne lots of low 0.98 density, all for delivery Nov.
1-28 to Kapar in Selangor and Pasir Gudang in Johor, via the
tender, which closes on Monday.
It last purchased a total of 105,000 tonnes, mostly from oil
major Shell (RDSa.L), at premiums of $25-$30 a tonne to
Singapore spot quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
So far, Tenaga has bought about 450,000 tonnes for April
delivery onwards, mostly from Shell and European trader
Mercuria.
Tenaga's demand, regarded as unexpected and
irregular before April, is expected to squeeze the market for
low-density cargoes, which is already tight due to a seven-month
high in Western arrivals at 3.9-4.0 million tonnes for this
month, leading to severe quality imbalances.
Reflecting this, the market's prompt structure has been
severely backwardated for about the past three weeks since the
start of the October pricing month, with October/November at
seven-month highs of above $9 a tonne for the past week.
Tenaga had earlier said it has spent 400 million ringgit
($134.4 million) a month to buy power-generation fuel, draining
its cash flow and eating into its reserves.
Petronas usually allocates 1,350 million standard cubic feet
per day (mmscfd) of gas to the power sector. Supply has fallen
below 1,000 mmscfd since the start of 2011 and now hovers
between 900-950 mmscfd.
In its third-quarter financial results, Tenaga posted a net
loss after it spent an additional 1.3 billion ringgit on fuel.
(Editing by Jane Baird)