Saudi Aramco selects Samba Capital as local IPO adviser -sources
DUBAI, March 23 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected Samba Capital as one of two banks to work as an adviser for its share sale in Riyadh, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 Tenaga Nasional Bhd , Malaysia's largest electricity utility, said on Thursday it has completed the purchase of debt-laden state fund 1MDB's 70 percent stake in Jimah East Power Sdn Bhd for 46.98 million ringgit ($12.37 million).
Malaysia's government in June said it had approved the takeover of Jimah, which won a contract to develop a 2,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant estimated to cost $3.6 billion.
Tenaga's purchase will increase its electricity generation market share to 57.7 percent from 53.3 percent by 2020, a previous stock exchange filing showed.
Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd owns the remaining 30 percent of Jimah.
For the full filing, please click bit.ly/1J5S0B2. ($1 = 3.7975 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
