KUALA LUMPUR Feb 25 Tenaga Nasional Bhd
, Malaysia's largest power group, said on Wednesday it
has raised the takeover price for Integrax Bhd by 18.2
percent after a leading shareholder of the port operator
rejected its offer.
Tenaga, which counts Malaysia's state investor Khazanah
as a major shareholder, upped the takeover price to
3.25 ringgit per share from 2.75 ringgit previously, bringing
the total value of the deal to some 761 million ringgit ($211
million).
The revised offer was the price Perak Corporation Bhd
, the second largest shareholder in Integrax with a
15.74 percent stake, suggested in a local stock exchange filing
on Monday.
Tenaga is currently the largest Integrax shareholder, with a
22.12 percent stake.
For the full stock exchange filing, please click: bit.ly/1Daf2DK
($1 = 3.6030 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)