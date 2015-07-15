KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional
Bhd has hired three banks to help raise up to 9.5
billion ringgit ($2.50 billion) through an Islamic bond issue,
or sukuk, to develop a greenfield power plant it has taken over
from debt-laden state fund 1MDB, IFR reported on Wednesday.
The bond by Malaysia's national utility would be the largest
sukuk globally this year, a major boost for the sukuk market
after issuance fell in the first quarter to its lowest point in
four years, Reuters had reported earlier.
CIMB Investment Bank, HSBC and Maybank
Investment Bank have been appointed as joint lead
managers for the 11.7 billion ringgit greenfield 2,000 MW
coal-fired plant project, of which up to 9.5 billion ringgit
will be raised through debt.
CIMB and HSBC are also joint financial advisers, IFR
reported, quoting Project Finance International. Both IFR and
Project Finance International are owned by Thomson Reuters.
A Tenaga spokesman declined to comment on the story.
($1 = 3.8045 ringgit)
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey of IFR; Additonal Reporting by
Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)