KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional Bhd has hired three banks to help raise up to 9.5 billion ringgit ($2.50 billion) through an Islamic bond issue, or sukuk, to develop a greenfield power plant it has taken over from debt-laden state fund 1MDB, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The bond by Malaysia's national utility would be the largest sukuk globally this year, a major boost for the sukuk market after issuance fell in the first quarter to its lowest point in four years, Reuters had reported earlier.

CIMB Investment Bank, HSBC and Maybank Investment Bank have been appointed as joint lead managers for the 11.7 billion ringgit greenfield 2,000 MW coal-fired plant project, of which up to 9.5 billion ringgit will be raised through debt.

CIMB and HSBC are also joint financial advisers, IFR reported, quoting Project Finance International. Both IFR and Project Finance International are owned by Thomson Reuters.

A Tenaga spokesman declined to comment on the story.

($1 = 3.8045 ringgit) (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey of IFR; Additonal Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)