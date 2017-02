KUALA LUMPUR Oct 31 Malaysia's national power producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd said on Wednesday it posted a net profit of 1 billion ringgit in its fourth quarter ending Aug. 31.

That compared to a loss of 338.6 million ringgit in the same period a year ago. The better result was due mainly to lower coal prices and compenstaion from the government and state oil firm Petronas for higher fuel costs, Tenaga said.

Its net profit for the full year was 4.2 billion ringgit, up from 965.4 million ringgit the previous year.

Shares in Tenaga closed 0.14 percent lower on Wednesday in line with Malaysia's benchmark stock index. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)