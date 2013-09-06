BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
(Changes to Hong Leong Islamic Bank Bhd, not Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd, in third paragraph)
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 Malaysia's TH Heavy Engineering Bhd, a provider of offshore oil and gas services, said on Thursday it will issue a three-year 170 million ringgit ($51.76 million) Islamic bond, or sukuk, to service its existing debt and finance working capital.
THHE, which counts Malaysia's pilgrim fund Tabung Haji as its top stakeholder, said in a stock exchange announcement that the sukuk was authorised by the Securities Commission and will be issued in a year.
MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd and Hong Leong Islamic Bank Bhd are advising the company on the deal. The sukuk will have an annual profit rate of 7 percent and distribute semi-annual returns.
TTHE, one of the only major fabricators licensed by Petroliam Nasional Bhd in Malaysia, has previously completed work for Shell, ExxonMobil Corp and Murphy Oil Corp. ($1 = 3.2845 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.