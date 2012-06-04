KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader.

(Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)

Date KL Premium/

Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* June 4 19,550 30 28 28 ( 9-J, 15-E, 4-M) 570 June 1 19,550 20 75 47 (19-J, 20-E, 8-M) 330 May 31 19,750 0 131 35 (10-J, 15-E, 10-M) 395

* Shipping to Europe (C&F)

# E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)