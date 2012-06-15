UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader.
(Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)
Date KL Premium/
Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* June 15 19,400 46 116 71 (33-J, 25-E, 13-M) 160 June 14 19,500 40 91 50 (23-J, 20-E, 7-M) 440 June 13 19,550 30 99 40 (15-J, 20-E, 5-M) 240 June 12 19,700 25 71 45 (10-J, 30-E, 5-M) 585 June 11 19,750 129 23 40 (10-J, 25-E, 5-M) 465 June 8 19,600 0 100 50 (15-J, 30-E, 5-M) 40 June 7 19,900 105 23 45 ( 9-J, 30-E, 6-M) 710 June 6 19,550 40 40 40 (10-J, 25-E, 5-M) 570 June 5 19,550 45 49 45 (10-J, 30-E, 5-M) 570 June 4 19,550 30 28 28 ( 9-J, 15-E, 4-M) 570 June 1 19,550 20 75 47 (19-J, 20-E, 8-M) 330 May 31 19,750 0 131 35 (10-J, 15-E, 10-M) 395
* Shipping to Europe (C&F)
# E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Rachel Will)
LONDON, Feb 13 Britain's top share index advanced for a fifth straight session to its highest level in nearly a month, with a sharp rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader market.
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.