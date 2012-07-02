UPDATE 4-Glencore ready for deals and dividends after profit boost
* Results ahead of consensus, shares up 2 pct (Writes through, adds shareholder comment, closing share price, related content link)
KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader.
(Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)
Date KL Premium/
Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* July 2 18,700 41 30 36 (10-J, 20-E, 6-M) 310 June 29 18,600 20 85 39 (10-J, 25-E, 4-M) 485
* Shipping to Europe (C&F)
# E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
* Results ahead of consensus, shares up 2 pct (Writes through, adds shareholder comment, closing share price, related content link)
* Intu Properties, RSA top gainers (Recasts, adds details and updates prices at close)
* Dialog surges on results, but Technicolor disappoints (Adds details, closing prices)